Jan 27 Rangers International Football Club Plc
:
* 10 mln stg credit facility & associated 26 pct RRL
transfer
* Entered in to agreements with Sportsdirect.Com Retail
Limited and associated cos, to provide a long term on-going
credit facility of up to 10 mln stg
* 5 million stg will be available immediately for working
capital purposes and for repayment of credit facilities
* Will transfer 26 pct of share capital in Rangers Retail
Limited to SD for duration of facility
* Also agreed that from 2017/8 season, for duration of
facility, any future shirt sponsorship proceeds will be for
benefit of RRL
