Jan 27 FCA :

* FCA has reached an agreement with Affinion International Limited and 11 high street banks and credit card issuers, following voluntary negotiations

* Has not conducted a formal investigation in this matter

* While an agreement has been reached, it must be voted on by eligible customers and formally approved by high court before compensation can be paid

* Agreement will pave way for customers to claim compensation if they have concerns about way that card security products with following product names were sold to them

* Total amount of compensation paid out will depend on how many eligible customers decide that they wish to claim compensation and length of time they held product

* Compensation is expected to be paid later this year