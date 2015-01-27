Jan 27 Assura Group Ltd
* Court gave its approval to scheme
* Scheme will become effective at 8.00 am (london time) on
28 January 2015
* Court hearing this morning in connection with proposals to
change Assura group's corporate structure by inserting a new
english-incorporated parent company at head of Assura group
* Assura group limited shares will be delisted and Assura
Plc shares to be issued in connection with scheme will be
admitted to premium segment of official list
* Assura shares to be issued in connection with scheme will
be admitted to trading on London Stock Exchange's main market
