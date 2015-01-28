(Repeats to additional alert)

Jan 28 Qliro Group Publ Ab

* Q4 Net sales, excluding divested operations, increased by 15%, amounting to sek 1,649.6 (1,438.7) million

* Q4 Operating profit, exkluding divested operations, non-recurring items and Qliro financial services amounted to SEK 21.9 million (25.0)

* Qliro says no dividend for fiscal year 2014 Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)