BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
Jan 28 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Board recommends shareholders vote against Worldview resolutions and in favour of company resolutions
* EGM will be held on 25 February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
* Q1 underlying replacement cost profit $1.5 billion versus profit of $532 million year ago