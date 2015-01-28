Jan 28 Qliro Group

* Says consolidation of warehouse operations to Ljungby expected to cost 15-20 mln SEK, previously company estimated to 10-15 mln SEK

* So far move had a negative impact on earnings totalling SEK 11.6 million

* The remaining SEK 3.4-8.4 million will be reported separately throughout 2015

* Says expects cost for relocating Lekmer's warehouse to Arlandastad, north of Stockholm, expected to cost 15-20 mln SEK and will affect Q1 earnings Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oskar von Bahr)