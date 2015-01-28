UPDATE 1-Aberdeen's H1 results boosted by market, currency gains
* Assets at end-March 308.1 bln stg, from 312.1 bln stg (Adds detail from statement, bullet points, quote)
Jan 28 Investor AB
* Proposes dividend of sek 9.00 per share (8.00)
* Net asset value amounted to SEK 260,963 m. (SEK 343 per share) on December 31, 2014, corresponding to a change of 6 percent.
* On January 28, 2015, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Johan Forssell as new President and CEO of Investor as of May 12, 2015.
* Consolidated net profit for the year, which includes unrealized change in value, was SEK 50,688 m. compared to SEK 45,106 m. for 2013. Link to full report: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
** Nordea Markets has appointed Gaute Ulltveit-Moe to head its equities trading desk in Norway, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday