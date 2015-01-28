Jan 28 Trainers' House Oyj :

* Trainers' House Plc filed an application for corporate restructuring proceedings on Dec. 12, 2014 with the district court of Espoo

* Says district court of Espoo decided to commence the corporate restructuring proceedings and appointed Mr. Mika Ilveskero, Attorney-at-Law, to act as the administrator in respect of the restructuring proceedings

* According to the district court's decision the draft restructuring programme must be prepared at the latest by 3 June 2015