BRIEF-BWP Trust has priced a new Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
Jan 28 Lbbw Luxemburg SA
* ING and LBBW provide £325 million facility to refinance Sea Containers
* Margin and other details of the transaction were not disclosed. No syndication of the debt is planned. Further company coverage: [LBWGD.UL ING.AS]
* Trust has successfully priced a New Australian Dollar Medium Term Note issue of A$110 million unsecured fixed medium term notes
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 106.7 million zlotys ($27.56 million) versus 98.3 million zlotys a year ago