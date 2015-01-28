UPDATE 1-BP's profit triples on higher oil prices, output
* Results set to ease investor concerns after weak Q4 2016 (Adds detail, background)
Jan 28 Truck maker Scania is owned by Volkswagen
* VW's Scania says net sales rose to a record level of sek 92 billion and earnings for full year 2014 increased to sek 8,721 million
* VW's scania says order bookings in Russia held up but outlook for region is uncertain Link to full report: here Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Results set to ease investor concerns after weak Q4 2016 (Adds detail, background)
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China