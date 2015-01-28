BRIEF-Travel24.com postpones publish date of FY results
* The publication is expected to be postponed until the end of May 2017
Jan 28 Prezzo Plc
* Scheme relating to acquisition of Prezzo by Papa Bidco Ltd, a newly-incorporated company indirectly owned by funds managed by TPG Capital Llp was sanctioned by court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The publication is expected to be postponed until the end of May 2017
* L'Oréal USA says SalonCentric has agreed to acquire key assets from Four Star Salon Services