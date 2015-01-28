BRIEF-Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize GeneReader NGS System in China
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China
Jan 28 BP Plc :
* BP forms alliance to advance paleogene discoveries in deepwater Gulf of Mexico
* Under agreements, BP will sell to Chevron approximately half of its current equity interests in Gila and Tiber fields
* BP, Chevron and Conocophillips will have same working interests across Gila and Gibson and any future centralized production facility Source text: bit.ly/1zbpdsF Further company coverage: [BP.L CVX.N COP.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.