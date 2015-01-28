Jan 28 Hiq International Ab

* Hiq international ab says proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of sek 2.60 per share is distributed to shareholders

* Says net sales 2014 total sek 1,378.8 (1,305.1) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 147.4 (138.9) million, which is equivalent to a margin of 10.7 (10.6) per cent.

* Says net sales in q4 total sek 389.2 (348.3) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 48.4 (40.5) million.