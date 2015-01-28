BRIEF-Presco reports Q1 revenue 7.17 billion naira
* Q1 result before tax of 5.03 billion naira versus 1.79 billion naira year ago
Jan 28 Hiq International Ab
* Hiq international ab says proposes to annual general meeting that a dividend of sek 2.60 per share is distributed to shareholders
* Says net sales 2014 total sek 1,378.8 (1,305.1) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 147.4 (138.9) million, which is equivalent to a margin of 10.7 (10.6) per cent.
* Says net sales in q4 total sek 389.2 (348.3) million and operating profit (ebit) is sek 48.4 (40.5) million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
