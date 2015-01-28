PARIS Jan 28 French carmaker Renault plans to launch production of its Alpine sports car at the end of 2016 and start selling it in Europe and other key emerging market economies the following year, Bernard Ollivier, head of Alpine, told Reuters in an interview.

The project, celebrating the 60th birthday of the glamorous Alpine that has not been made since 1995, will revive production of a model with rear-mounted engine at a plant in Dieppe in northern France.

"In terms of scale, on average (annual production) volume will be around 3,000 cars, with a peak of 5,000 initially due to the novelty factor," Ollivier, interviewed on the sidelines of an auto festival in Paris, said. (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume: Editing by Brian Love)