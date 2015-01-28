Jan 28 Citycon Oyj :

* Citycon continues building its platform in Denmark and has signed an agreement with TK Development regarding the forward purchase of the Straedet project in Køge in the greater Copenhagen area

* Citycon will acquire the property at completion based on a fixed 6.25% net initial yield

* Says purchase price is estimated to be about 75 million euros ($85 million)

* Says development is expecting to start construction during Q1 2015 and project is scheduled to open in phases with final completion in Q2 2017 at which time Citycon will acquire property