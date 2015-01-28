Jan 28 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc

* Result of meeting

* Ordinary resolution to approve acquisition, as set out in notice of general meeting contained in circular sent to shareholders dated 15 December 2014, was duly passed on a poll

* Completion of acquisition remains conditional on fulfilment (or, where applicable, waiver) of other conditions set out in asset purchase agreement, as described in circular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: