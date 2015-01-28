BRIEF-Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize GeneReader NGS System in China
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China
Jan 28 Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
* Result of meeting
* Ordinary resolution to approve acquisition, as set out in notice of general meeting contained in circular sent to shareholders dated 15 December 2014, was duly passed on a poll
* Completion of acquisition remains conditional on fulfilment (or, where applicable, waiver) of other conditions set out in asset purchase agreement, as described in circular Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.