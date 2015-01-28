BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.7 million dinars versus 8.1 million dinars year ago
Jan 28 Nottingham Building Society
* Ashraf Piranie - their deputy ceo & finance director will no longer be joining Skipton but will remain in his current role at society Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.7 million dinars versus 8.1 million dinars year ago
* Says it bought 91,700 shares back for 16.7 million yen in April