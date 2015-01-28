Jan 28 Karolinska Development Ab says

* CEO Bruno Lucidi leaves the company.

* Lucidi is replaced by deputy CEO Terje Kalland until a new, permanent CEO is appointed.

* "The Board of Directors recognizes that the Board and Bruno Lucidi are of different opinions regarding the implementation of the company's strategy, which is the reason for Bruno Lucidi leaving the company", says chairman Bo Jesper Hansen. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)