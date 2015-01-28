BRIEF-SensoDetect proposes Jan Andersson as new chairman
* APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PÄR HENRIKSSON'S DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN
Jan 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* Regulatory update
* Received clearance from European Commission of its proposed three-part transaction with Novartis
* GSK has agreed to sell its meningitis vaccines, Nimenrix and Mencevax, on a global basis
* GSK will also divest two small novartis bivalent vaccines for protection against diphtheria and tetanus in Italy and Germany
* Clearance relates to acquisition of Novartis's vaccines business, creation of a consumer healthcare JV and divestment to Novartis of GSK's marketed oncology portfolio, related research and development and rights to two pipeline AKT inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China