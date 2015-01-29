BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Great Portland Estates Plc
* Portfolio valuation up 5.2 pct, 10.3 pct and 19.9 pct over 3, 6 and 12 months respectively
* Rental value growth of 3.0 pct (2.9 pct west end offices, 3.9 pct west end retail) over 3 months, 11.2 pct over 12 months
* Outlook remains positive; we can expect higher rates of rental growth compared to last year; Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.