BRIEF-Searainbow's shares to halt trade pending review of unusual price movements
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
Jan 29 (Reuters) -
* Axel springer says invests in business insider
* Axel springer says axel springer digital ventures is lead investor in a 25 million usd investment round of business insider Further company coverage:
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 11 pending review of unusual price movements
* Shareholder Liberty Global plays down takeover talk (Adds reaction, share price)