Jan 29 Oriflame

* Oriflame cosmetics Q4 2014 update: sales development in line with previous communication, pressure on operating margin

* Says group adjusted operating margin is expected to be just below 8.0 percent (12.6) for Q4 around 7.5 percent (10.1) for full year

* Says local currency sales for full q4 grew with 5 percent for group

* Says local currency sales growth in Russia for Q4 was 7 percent despite major challenges in market

* Says full-year 2014 local currency sales for group increased by 1 percent while euro sales decreased by 10 percent, negatively impacted by 11 percent from currencies