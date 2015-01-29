BRIEF-Novelis reports Q4 sales of $2.6 billion
* Novelis reports record fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
Jan 29 Shell :
* Shell full year 2014 update: balancing growth & returns
* 2015 to see continuation of 2014 drive to balance growth and returns
* Organic capital investment in 2015 is expected to be lower than 2014 levels
* "We have curtailed over $15 billion of potential spending over next three years"
* Options to further reduce spending, but we are not over-reacting to current low oil prices and keeping our best opportunities on table
* Shell announced dividends of $12 billion in 2014 and repurchased $3.3 billion of shares
* Restructuring programmes and cost reduction in north america resources plays were launched at end of 2014
* Ben Van Beurden: "We are stepping up our drive for stronger capital efficiency, whilst being careful not to over react to recent fall in oil prices" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S