Jan 29 Shell :

* Shell full year 2014 update: balancing growth & returns

* 2015 to see continuation of 2014 drive to balance growth and returns

* Organic capital investment in 2015 is expected to be lower than 2014 levels

* "We have curtailed over $15 billion of potential spending over next three years"

* Options to further reduce spending, but we are not over-reacting to current low oil prices and keeping our best opportunities on table

* Shell announced dividends of $12 billion in 2014 and repurchased $3.3 billion of shares

* Restructuring programmes and cost reduction in north america resources plays were launched at end of 2014

* Ben Van Beurden: "We are stepping up our drive for stronger capital efficiency, whilst being careful not to over react to recent fall in oil prices"