BRIEF-T-Bull no. of games downloads in April at 10.4 mln
* NO. OF CO'S GAMES DOWNLOADS IN APRIL AT 10.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 29 Sensys Traffic
* Says wins order worth 15 msek
* Order in the Middle East is a additional order in a existing agreement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 18.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO