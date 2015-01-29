Jan 29 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd:

* Following its Double Double trajectory, the company's earnings for 2014 were up more than 40% over 2013 and are expected to be up a further 40% in 2015

* Rccl sees $4.65 to $4.85 2015 eps $ (Reuters poll $4.96)

* Q4 eps $0.32 (Reuters poll $0.46)

