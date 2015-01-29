Bulgaria to re-launch Sofia airport concession tender
SOFIA, May 10 Bulgaria plans to re-launch a tender to run and operate Sofia airport, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Wednesday.
Jan 29 Experian Plc
* Will commence a $600 mln share repurchase programme, to be completed over next 14 months, and subject to trading conditions
* Intended that any shares purchased by company will initially be held in treasury
* For up to maximum of 99,368,656 of ordinary shares, from Jan. 29 2015 until expiry of company's existing shareholder authority to purchase shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NORWEGIAN PROPERTY ASA HAS MANDATED NORDEA AND SEB TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS