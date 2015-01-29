Jan 29 Grupo Isolux Corsan
* Isolux Corsán: update on ipo developments
* Announces that it does not intend to pursue its proposed
initial public offering of its class a shares to qualified and
institutional investors in immediate future
* Co believes that preliminary valuation indications do not
recognize full potential of company's asset base at this time
* Since company does not require additional capital in near
term, it has elected to wait for more favorable conditions
* Continues to progress with its plan to become a public co
and will continue to focus in developing its current strategy
