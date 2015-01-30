Jan 30 Solvay

* Solvay to exit refrigerants with sale of Frankfurt businesses to Daikin

* Agreed to sell its German-based refrigerant business and pharma propellants to Daikin in Japan

* About 75 employees will be transferred to Daikin.

* Completion of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance in Germany and Austria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: