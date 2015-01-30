China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
Jan 30 Financial Conduct Authority:
* FCA to gather evidence on PPI
* Planning to gather evidence on current trends in complaints on Payment Protection Insurance (PPI)
* FCA will use this evidence to assess whether current approach is continuing to meet its objectives of securing appropriate protection for consumers and enhancing integrity of UK's financial system
* FCA expects firms to continue to deal with PPI complaints in accordance with our requirements
* FCA expects this work to commence shortly and to give its view on evidence collected in summer
* Will then consider whether further interventions may be appropriate - could include possible time limit on complaints; or other rule changes or guidance
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.