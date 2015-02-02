BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 African Minerals Ltd :
* AML and Shandong Iron And Steel Group (SISG), AML's partner and 25 pct owner of project, have agreed release of a further $6.7 mln
* Cash has been applied to payment of January salaries and taxes due in Sierra Leone
* No certainty that further releases of funds will be agreed
* Also continues to evaluate potential funding solutions with other parties, including but not limited to a partial sale of AML's stake in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.