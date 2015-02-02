BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
Feb 2 Roche Holding AG
* FDA grants breakthrough therapy designation for genentech's investigational cancer immunotherapy mpdl3280a (anti-pdl1) in non-small cell lung cancer
* Ongoing pivotal studies of mpdl3280a include lung and bladder cancer, and we plan to initiate phase iii studies in additional tumor types this year Further company coverage:
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, May 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved a request to trade quadruple-leveraged exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market for such products in the United States.