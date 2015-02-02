Feb 2 Standard Bank Group Ltd :

* Earnings and HEPS (on fully diluted and undiluted basis) will differ from those reported for FY ended Dec. 31, 2013 by between -5 pct and +5 pct

* FY IFRS EPS will be 982.7 cents to 1,086.1 cents versus 1,034.4 cents last year

* FY IFRS HEPS will be 1,030.0 cents to 1,138.4 cents versus 1,084.2 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: