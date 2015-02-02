BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Standard Bank Group Ltd :
* Earnings and HEPS (on fully diluted and undiluted basis) will differ from those reported for FY ended Dec. 31, 2013 by between -5 pct and +5 pct
* FY IFRS EPS will be 982.7 cents to 1,086.1 cents versus 1,034.4 cents last year
* FY IFRS HEPS will be 1,030.0 cents to 1,138.4 cents versus 1,084.2 cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.