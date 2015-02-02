BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Aerocrine
* Preliminary result of Aerocrine's rights issue
* Aerocrine says in total, approximately 94 percent of rights issue was subscribed for with exercise of preferential rights
* Aerocrine says according to preliminary result rights issue is oversubscribed
* The company will thereby receive approximately SEK 445 million before transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.