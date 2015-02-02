BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 Towergate Insurance
* Agreed with senior secured creditors to implement a financial restructuring and recapitalisation of group
* Creditors to convert existing claims into £375 million of new senior secured notes, £150 million of subordinated pik notes, shares in new holding co
* Following the transaction, net senior debt will be reduced by more than 60%
* Agreement will result in the transfer of 100% ownership in Towergate to its senior secured creditors
* Agreement includes provision of new super senior notes for £75 million which will be fully funded at completion (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.