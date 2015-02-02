Feb 2 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

* IAG statement on Aer Lingus

* Proposing to offer legally binding commitments that go well beyond protections currently available to government

* Commitments would ensure that, unless there is explicit Irish government agreement: Aer Lingus' 23 slot pairs at London Heathrow cannot be sold

* IAG is prepared to offer a further commitment to operate slots on Irish routes for five years

* Aer Lingus' name, head office location or place of incorporation in Republic Of Ireland, cannot be changed

* IAG has submitted a proposal to make an offer for Aer Lingus

* Aer Lingus would operate as a separate business with its own brand, management and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: