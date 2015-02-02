BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
* IAG statement on Aer Lingus
* Proposing to offer legally binding commitments that go well beyond protections currently available to government
* Commitments would ensure that, unless there is explicit Irish government agreement: Aer Lingus' 23 slot pairs at London Heathrow cannot be sold
* IAG is prepared to offer a further commitment to operate slots on Irish routes for five years
* Aer Lingus' name, head office location or place of incorporation in Republic Of Ireland, cannot be changed
* IAG has submitted a proposal to make an offer for Aer Lingus
* Aer Lingus would operate as a separate business with its own brand, management and operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.