Feb 3 Millicom

* Says proposes dividend at $2.64 per share versus mean forecast $2.69 in reuters poll

* Will sharpen our focus on effective cost management to maintain group's margins and so preserve and enhance cash flow

* We expect to increase revenue in 2015 to between $7.1 billion and $7.5 billion, which will generate an EBITDA of between $2.20 billion and $2.35 billion

* We remain confident in execution of strategy towards our 2017 targets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)