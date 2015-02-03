UPDATE 2-Starboard reports 5.7 pct stake in contract research firm Parexel
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)
Feb 3 Vectura Group Plc
* Vectura announces chief executive's intention to step down
* Chris Blackwell will remain in his role until end of June 2015 and will assist board with search for his successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up marginally, valuing co at about $3.8 bln (Adds Parexel declining to comment, stock price)
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln