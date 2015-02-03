RPT-Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Feb 3 Canary Wharf Finance II Plc
* Canary Wharf Group Plc receives planning approval for 1 Bank Street
* Tower Hamlets' planning committee has resolved to grant planning permission for a new 700,000 sq ft office building at 1 Bank Street, Canary Wharf in London Further company coverage:
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
DUBAI, May 11 Rising oil prices lifted energy company stocks in the Gulf on Thursday, but indices were mixed due to some negative earnings reports, especially in Saudi Arabia.