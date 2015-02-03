Feb 3 AAK :
* Q4 operating profit 343 MSEK versus mean forecast of 351
MSEK in Reuters poll and year-ago 328 MSEK
* Proposed dividend of SEK 6.75 (6.00), an increase by SEK
0.75 or 12.5 percent
* We continue to remain prudently optimistic about future
* Q4 volumes increased by 9 percent. Organic volume growth
was 1 percent
* At Chocolate & Confectionery Fats division, significant
worsening market conditions in Ukraine and Russia impacted
volumes negatively in the quarter
* Main drivers are continued positive underlying development
in food ingredients and continued improvement in chocolate &
confectionery fats
