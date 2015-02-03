BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) says qtrly net profit up 4 pct
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln
Feb 3 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
* Eps for six months ending 31 march 2015 are expected to show a decrease of between 65 and 100 cents per share or between 37.2 pct and 57.2 pct
* Expected decrease is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct shareholding in joint medical holdings limited in prior year
* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50,000 participating shares in fund attributable to segregated portfolio