Feb 3 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd

* Eps for six months ending 31 march 2015 are expected to show a decrease of between 65 and 100 cents per share or between 37.2 pct and 57.2 pct

* Expected decrease is largely due to life healthcare's disinvestment of its 49.3 pct shareholding in joint medical holdings limited in prior year