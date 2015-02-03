BRIEF-Altice CEO confirms job cuts at SFR to have full impact on results by 2018
* Altice CEO Michel Combes confirms that the job cuts at SFR will have a full impact on its results by 2018
Feb 3 Rib Software Ag
* Says Rib Software AG (RSTA) has signed a phase ii itwo 5d deal with china bim pioneer jianyi group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Altice CEO Michel Combes confirms that the job cuts at SFR will have a full impact on its results by 2018
LONDON, May 11 Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion.