Feb 4 Mycronic AB:

* Mycronic Q4 order intake was sek 618 (374) million

* Mycronic Q4 ebit was sek 231 (42) million

* Mycronic says board proposes a dividend of sek 0.80 per share and an extraordinary dividend of sek 3.20 per share.

* Mycronic says Board's Assessment Is That Sales In 2015 Will Be In Span Of Sek 1,650 -1,750 Mln