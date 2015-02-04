Feb 4 Kabel Deutschland

* Saysq3 internet rgus(1) grew by 136 thousand quarter on quarter

* Says q3 revenue grew by 6.5% year on year to 513 million

* Says q3 adjusted ebitda (ebitda)(4) increased by 2.4% year on year to 236 million

* Says q3 net profit of 73 million or 0.82 per share

* Says in premium tv, kabel deutschland recorded 55 thousand rgu net additions in the third quarter of fiscal year 2014/15

* Says direct subscriber base expanded to 7.7 million (growth of 65 thousand net adds year on year) out of a total of 8.3 million unique subscribers