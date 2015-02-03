BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) says qtrly net profit up 4 pct
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln
Feb 3 Genmab A/S
* Says it had a 29.2% overall response rate in Phase II study of daratumumab in double refractory multiple myeloma
* Says study showed manageable safety profile
* Says Data to be submitted for possible presentation at upcoming scientific conference and discussion with health authorities
* Says pleased with positive results in this study of daratumumab as a monotherapy for treatment of double refractory multiple myeloma
* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50,000 participating shares in fund attributable to segregated portfolio