* Medical systems business area reaches agreement concerning consent decree with u.s. Food and drug administration

* The overall financial impact, excluding the remediation costs, related to the Consent Decree is estimated to amount to SEK 500 million and will have a negative impact on the operating profit for 2015.

* The amount includes an initial payment of SEK 48 million to the U.S. Government and also covers loss of revenue as a consequence of temporary unavailability of products, training and education of staff and investment in customer relations.

* Not covered in the SEK 500 million is the possibility of an additional payment of SEK 48 million if certain milestones in the enhancement program at Atrium's Hudson, New Hampshire facilities are not completed within six months of the first payment.

* The agreement establishes a framework that provides assurances to FDA that Medical Systems will complete the improvements currently underway to strengthen its quality management system

Under the terms of the Consent Decree, certain products manufactured at Medical Systems' Atrium Medical Corporation business unit will be temporarily suspended while corrections are being made. These products will be temporarily unavailable, once existing inventory located at Medical Systems' distribution facilities has been exhausted.