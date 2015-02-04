Feb 4 Vodacom Group Ltd

* Group active customers increased 9.1% to 61.1 million and active data customers grew 16.4% to 26.5 million for period ended 31 December 2014

* Group revenue decreased 1.1% (-2.2%*) to r19 993 million for period ended 31 December 2014

* Continuing to work through approvals process for acquisition of Neotel