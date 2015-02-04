UPDATE 3-Trading powers BNP Paribas profit, lifts expectations for other banks
* French banks buoyed by expectations of Macron win (Adds market reaction, analyst quote)
Feb 4 Victrex Plc :
* AGM and Q1 interim management statement
* Q1 group revenue of 59.8 mln stg was 14 pct ahead of prior year (Q1 2014: 52.4 mln stg)
* Q1 group sales volume of 967 tonnes 42 pct ahead of prior year (Q1 2014: 679 tonnes)
* In Invibio medical business, revenue was weaker in Q1
* Now expect current consumer electronics opportunity to continue into second half of our financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French banks buoyed by expectations of Macron win (Adds market reaction, analyst quote)
* Says it expects to win river regulation engineering contract worth 199.3 million yuan ($28.92 million)