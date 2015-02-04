Feb 4 Victrex Plc :

* AGM and Q1 interim management statement

* Q1 group revenue of 59.8 mln stg was 14 pct ahead of prior year (Q1 2014: 52.4 mln stg)

* Q1 group sales volume of 967 tonnes 42 pct ahead of prior year (Q1 2014: 679 tonnes)

* In Invibio medical business, revenue was weaker in Q1

* Now expect current consumer electronics opportunity to continue into second half of our financial year