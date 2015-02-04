Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 Arcadis Nv
* Ivor Catto has decided to step down as ceo of Hyder Consulting at end of February 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* Audi profit slips amid expansion costs (Adds CFO comment, detail, background and shares.)