BRIEF-Sino Great Wall to win river regulation engineering contract worth 199.3 mln yuan
* Says it expects to win river regulation engineering contract worth 199.3 million yuan ($28.92 million)
Feb 4 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA
* Says NAV on Jan. 30, 2015 at 8.89 million euros
* Says NAV per share on Jan. 30, 2015 at 21.28 euros Source text: bit.ly/1EFjSyf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it expects to win river regulation engineering contract worth 199.3 million yuan ($28.92 million)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday: