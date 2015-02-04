Feb 4 Fabege AB

* Fy rental income amounted to sek 2,087m (2,059)

* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 3.25 per share (3.00)

* Fy net operating income increased about 5 per cent to sek 1,485m (1,411), in Q4 SEK 365 mln (340)

* Q4 profit after tax SEK 910 mln (79)

* Says profit before tax for year amounted to sek 1,867m

* Realised and unrealised changes in value amounted to a positive SEK 1,639m (874) for properties and a negative SEK 473m for interest-rate derivatives.

* Profit from property management rose 11 per cent to SEK 682m (614)